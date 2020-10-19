Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $456,681,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.02. 233,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,670,150. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

