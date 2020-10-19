Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.2% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $125.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,184,440. The company has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

