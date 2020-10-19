Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 132 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

Shares of PG traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.23. 166,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,341,555. The firm has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

