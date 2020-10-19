Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 3,575 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Bank of America by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $83,381,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Bank of America by 1,172.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,348,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,907,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

