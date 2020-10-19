Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. AXA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 79,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

CVS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,660. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

