Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Rating Increased to Buy at B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CARS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cars.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley Securities raised shares of Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.72.

CARS stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 61.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,993,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 758,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 950,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 39.2% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 855,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 240,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

