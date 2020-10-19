Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $416,426.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,192 over the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 19.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 139.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

