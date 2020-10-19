Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective increased by Sidoti from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $184.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.00. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $186.58.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,246.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

