Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.31. Caterpillar posted earnings of $2.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $8.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.37.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.79. 62,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $170.51. The company has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 955,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,836,000 after acquiring an additional 244,949 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 292,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,048 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

