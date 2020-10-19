Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CLLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Cellectis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cellectis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.71.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $836.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.13.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 89.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter worth $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter worth $184,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit