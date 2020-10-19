Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CLLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Cellectis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cellectis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.71.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $836.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.13.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 89.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter worth $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter worth $184,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

