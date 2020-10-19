Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.38.

GTLS opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 61.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

