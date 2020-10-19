Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341,664 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,491,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,686,000 after acquiring an additional 178,172 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.10. 356,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,156,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60, a PEG ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.15.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

