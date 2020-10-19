Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of CCC opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. Clarivate Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. Clarivate Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,416,000 after acquiring an additional 334,731 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,376 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,896,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,222,000. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,535,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,285,000 after purchasing an additional 126,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

