Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.7% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 130,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.02. 345,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,382,361. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.