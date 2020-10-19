Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Decreased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 261,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,210,447. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

