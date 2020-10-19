COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

CODYY stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

