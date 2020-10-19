Comparing Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) and Its Peers

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BVH) is one of 63 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bluegreen Vacations to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bluegreen Vacations
|$946.87 million
|$17.69 million
|10.01
|Bluegreen Vacations Competitors
|$1.51 billion
|$208.71 million
|13.63
Volatility & Risk
Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations’ peers have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bluegreen Vacations
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Bluegreen Vacations Competitors
|435
|976
|1043
|52
|2.28
As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bluegreen Vacations
|-4.60%
|-1.25%
|-0.44%
|Bluegreen Vacations Competitors
|8.70%
|3.94%
|1.35%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
47.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Bluegreen Vacations peers beat Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
