Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $82.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of ED opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.80. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,121,000 after purchasing an additional 473,166 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

