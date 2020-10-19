Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Covestro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.87 ($53.96).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €44.44 ($52.28) on Thursday. Covestro has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a one year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €43.45 and its 200 day moving average is €35.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

