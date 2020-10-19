Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Covestro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.87 ($53.96).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €44.44 ($52.28) on Thursday. Covestro has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a one year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €43.45 and its 200 day moving average is €35.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit