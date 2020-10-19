Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVET. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.55.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,268.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $396,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Covetrus by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,805,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after buying an additional 101,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 14.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after buying an additional 158,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Covetrus by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after buying an additional 75,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 21.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after buying an additional 214,193 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Covetrus by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

