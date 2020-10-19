Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) a €104.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GXI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.70 ($100.82) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €89.21 ($104.96).

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) stock opened at €91.45 ($107.59) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.50. Gerresheimer AG has a 52-week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 52-week high of €101.10 ($118.94).

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Analyst Recommendations for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit