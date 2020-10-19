Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) a €104.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GXI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.70 ($100.82) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €89.21 ($104.96).

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) stock opened at €91.45 ($107.59) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.50. Gerresheimer AG has a 52-week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 52-week high of €101.10 ($118.94).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

