Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.65 ($77.24).

EPA BN traded down €1.90 ($2.24) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €53.30 ($62.71). The company had a trading volume of 3,092,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.90.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

