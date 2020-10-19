Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.65 ($77.24).

EPA BN traded down €1.90 ($2.24) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €53.30 ($62.71). The company had a trading volume of 3,092,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.90.

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Analyst Recommendations for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit