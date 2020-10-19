Creditcoin Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $315.38 million and $3.19 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00004870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,470,686 coins and its circulating supply is 554,424,366 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

