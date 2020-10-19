Critical Contrast: Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) and J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCPNQ)

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) and J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Dillard’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of J. C. Penney shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Dillard’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of J. C. Penney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dillard’s and J. C. Penney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dillard’s $6.35 billion 0.19 $111.08 million $4.17 12.60 J. C. Penney $11.17 billion 0.01 -$268.00 million ($0.80) -0.30

Dillard’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than J. C. Penney. J. C. Penney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dillard’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dillard’s has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J. C. Penney has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dillard’s and J. C. Penney, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dillard’s 4 2 0 0 1.33 J. C. Penney 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dillard’s currently has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential downside of 35.93%. Given Dillard’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than J. C. Penney.

Profitability

This table compares Dillard’s and J. C. Penney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dillard’s -1.92% -6.48% -2.85% J. C. Penney -11.68% -160.12% -9.40%

Summary

Dillard’s beats J. C. Penney on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc. operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. Its brand merchandise includes Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, GB, Roundtree & Yorke, and Daniel Cremieux. The company also sells its merchandise online through its Website, dillards.com, which provides online gift registries and various other services. In addition, it operates a general contracting construction company that engages in constructing and remodeling stores. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 292 Dillard's stores, including 24 clearance centers; and an Internet store. Dillard's, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

J. C. Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services. As of February 27, 2020, it operated approximately 850 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also sells its products through its Website, jcpenney.com. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas. On May 15, 2020, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

