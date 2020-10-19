CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.83

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.83 and last traded at $88.51, with a volume of 808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.15.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.74.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $90.96 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $188,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $50,071.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,698.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,047 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CSW Industrials by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,872,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

