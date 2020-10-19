Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $34,250.00. Insiders have sold 5,239 shares of company stock worth $65,815 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $403.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $114.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

