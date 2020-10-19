CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 48,608 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 4.2% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CVS Health worth $97,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 107,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

