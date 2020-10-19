CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

CYBE traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $40.25. 2,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,121. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $278.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 86,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $850,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

