DA Davidson Increases Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $600.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $460.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. FBN Securities upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $410.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $559.00 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $565.45. The stock has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.18 and its 200 day moving average is $265.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total value of $4,692,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,204.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total value of $1,830,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,842 shares of company stock worth $87,511,495. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,753 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,519,000 after acquiring an additional 662,543 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,382 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,470,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,927,000 after acquiring an additional 160,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

