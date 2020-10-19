Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BN. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.81 ($77.42).

Get Danone S.A. (BN.PA) alerts:

Shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) stock opened at €53.30 ($62.71) on Thursday. Danone S.A. has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.90.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.