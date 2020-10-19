Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BN. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.81 ($77.42).

Shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) stock opened at €53.30 ($62.71) on Thursday. Danone S.A. has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.90.

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

