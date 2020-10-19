DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Shares Gap Down to $1.13

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.07. DavidsTea shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 2,655 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.83.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 474.13%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DavidsTea stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of DavidsTea as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DavidsTea Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

