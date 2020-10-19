Delek US (NYSE:DK) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Delek US from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.60.

Delek US stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $770.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.95. Delek US has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delek US will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 209,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

