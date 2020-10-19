Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEO. AlphaValue raised Diageo to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $138.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $171.29.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $1.3623 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 86,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

