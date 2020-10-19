Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

DHIL opened at $139.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.63. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $449.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

