Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.64.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.76. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

