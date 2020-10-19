DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,907,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.