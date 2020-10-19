DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,123 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,099 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $40,420,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.75. The stock had a trading volume of 251,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,391,867. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

