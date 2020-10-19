DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.78. 435,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,875,832. The stock has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

