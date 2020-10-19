DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,486 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 93.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,904,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $631,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,466 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $178,289,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

