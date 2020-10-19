DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases Shares of 2,300 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in NIKE by 6.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $131.34. The stock has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 841,962 shares of company stock worth $103,292,012. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

