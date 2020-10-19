DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,842,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after acquiring an additional 202,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,138,000 after acquiring an additional 436,889 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,603,000 after acquiring an additional 639,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,507 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.01. The company had a trading volume of 60,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,328. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

