DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 247 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.47. The stock had a trading volume of 181,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,184,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

