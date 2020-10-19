DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 3,684 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 213.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 660,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,527,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.