Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) in a report on Friday, September 4th. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €87.67 ($103.14).

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) stock opened at €73.50 ($86.47) on Thursday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a fifty-two week high of €108.50 ($127.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.10 million and a P/E ratio of 14.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €76.05.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

