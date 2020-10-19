Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.68 ($34.92).

DUE opened at €27.66 ($32.54) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is €26.84 and its 200 day moving average is €23.34. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12-month high of €32.90 ($38.71).

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F)

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?

Analyst Recommendations for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit