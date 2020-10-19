Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.68 ($34.92).

DUE opened at €27.66 ($32.54) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is €26.84 and its 200 day moving average is €23.34. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12-month high of €32.90 ($38.71).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

