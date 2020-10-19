DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KNRRY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

KNRRY opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

