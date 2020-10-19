Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Short Interest Update

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.67. 1,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,122. The company has a market cap of $177.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.59. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 5.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 87,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 43,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 28,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTE. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.82.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

