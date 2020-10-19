Ekf Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.00

Shares of Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC (LON:EKF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 63.10 ($0.82), with a volume of 3215289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $272.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49.

Ekf Diagnostics Company Profile (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm, an hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a centrifuge that provides a hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

