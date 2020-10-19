Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $140.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $120.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.50. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $127.90.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $78,570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,076,742 shares of company stock valued at $110,543,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,125,000 after buying an additional 353,749 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Elastic by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after purchasing an additional 783,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Elastic by 29.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 484,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. increased its position in Elastic by 214.7% during the first quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,117,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after purchasing an additional 762,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also: Market Indexes

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit