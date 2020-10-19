Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $140.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $120.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.50. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $127.90.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $78,570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,076,742 shares of company stock valued at $110,543,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,125,000 after buying an additional 353,749 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Elastic by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after purchasing an additional 783,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Elastic by 29.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 484,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. increased its position in Elastic by 214.7% during the first quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,117,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after purchasing an additional 762,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

