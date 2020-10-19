Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $140.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. FBN Securities upped their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC stock opened at $120.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $127.90.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 15,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $1,666,251.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,650.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total value of $15,647,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,820.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,076,742 shares of company stock valued at $110,543,589. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Elastic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.